On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan gets offended by 'rani' Shamita Shetty's comment: 'Mera bas chale....'

On Saturday's Bigg Boss 15 episode, host Salman Khan will come on the show and talk to the contestants about all that went in the house over the past week. A promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode showed Salman getting offended by Shamita's statement and saying that he may not return to host the weekend episodes at all.

The promo showed Salman talking about how Shamita wants all other contestants to behave the way she wants them to and wants everything in the Bigg Boss house to run as per her wish. He said that she thinks of herself as the ‘rani (queen)’ of the house.

Shamita refused to agree to Salman's claims and replied to him, "To main kya karoon if I’m born like this (What do I do if I am born like this). Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really, this is annoying."

Shamita's rude reply didn't go down well with Salman. He looked offended and said, "Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I'd spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all)."

Shamita was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT and was given a direct entry on Bigg Boss 15. She was in news for her closeness with fellow housemate and actor Raqesh Bapat. The two are rumored to be in a relationship.

Earlier this week, Raqesh supported Shamita from outside by sharing a throwback picture of them on Instagram. He captioned it, “Missing vibes (heart emoji) #ShaRa @shamitashetty_official.”