On Kapil Sharma's birthday, Sony shares emotional compilation video of celebrities talking about comedian

On Kapil Sharma's 41st birthday, Sony Entertainment Television shared an emotional compilation video in celebration. The video included moments from recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by the comedian himself. It showed multiple guests praising Kapil for all he has achieved in his life. (Also read: Kapil Sharma recalls early days in Mumbai: 'People will laugh if I tell them how I started')

First in the video was actor Sachin Khedekar, who praised Kapil for making a big name for himself after arriving in Mumbai from Amritsar. “He's a wonderful example of that,” he said. Kapil folded his hands in gratitude and said "Love you, Sir." Ravi Kishan said, “You come alive on this show. This man frees you of all your troubles."

Cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “There are two people whose invite you can never refuse. One is Kaun Banega Crorepati's Amitabh Bachchan and the other is you." Kapil again blew a flying kiss at him and replied with his staple, “Love you, paaji." Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand told Kapil that it was his father's dream to watch the show. He said that it made him happier than the film's release.

Kapil Sharma began hosting the first season of The Kapil Sharma in 2016. He rose to fame with his participation in the Laughter Challenge in 2007. He then participated in Comedy Circus and hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He later launched Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013.

Kapil married Ginny Chatrath in 2018 and has two children with her--daughter Anayra and son Trishaan. Last year, Kapil told RJ Nishant during an episode of Fever FM's Bounce Back Bharat Festival that he was approached by Colors to host Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa but was told he was too fat.

"They told me to meet a production house called BBC. I went to meet them and after looking at me, she said, ‘Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kamm karo (You are very fat. Lose some weight).' I told the channel about what she told me, said, 'What is all this?' But the channel called her, told her ‘the guy is good, let's get him onboard as host, he'll lose the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you think about making a comedy show?” he added.

Kapil will now be seen in a movie as a food delivery guy. The film is directed by Nandita Das and shot in Bhubaneshwar.

