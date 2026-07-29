Pamala Serena reveals her fiancé cheated on her and she found out that the other girl was pregnant: ‘My trust broke’

It was a draining week inside the Lock Upp 2 house as several contestants were forced to reveal their secrets as part of a shocking task just ahead of the finale. From Ram Kapoor to Shreya Kalra, many broke down after talking about their personal lives. Pamala Serena was also one of them, as informer Apoorva Mukhija took her name to go for the secret reveal, putting her at risk. Pamala opened up about her past relationship and shared that she was cheated on.

What Pamala said

Pamala Serena spoke about being cheated by her long-term boyfriend.

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After she was given the code word fiancé, Pamala took a moment to compose herself and began, “5 years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost 8 years. We were from the Indian-UK background. We were engaged and about to get married. He was a big businessman, so he used to work abroad. He was once returning via flight and when he landed he had some big infection in his stomach. When he was taken to the hospital in an emergency, we found out that he had a huge abscess inside his stomach. It was the size of a melon, and he had to be operated on immediately or else it could burst.”

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‘I always question myself in case I get close to someone’

{{^usCountry}} She wiped away tears and continued, “Anyway, the operation was over, and we were by ourselves. Our families were in London, and so his phone was with me. After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby. I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him? So I stayed back and took care of him for another month and a half. When he became healthy, I packed my bags and left without turning back. My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again. I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wiped away tears and continued, “Anyway, the operation was over, and we were by ourselves. Our families were in London, and so his phone was with me. After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby. I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him? So I stayed back and took care of him for another month and a half. When he became healthy, I packed my bags and left without turning back. My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again. I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pamala did not reveal the name of her ex. Pamala rose to fame with Netflix India’s Desi Bling. Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, Pamala spent her early years in Britain before moving to Dubai in 2012. She built a name in the beauty pageant circuit. She was crowned Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

About Lock Upp

The latest episodes saw former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-enter the show. Harshad defeated Sufi Motiwala, while Yogesh defeated Dheeraj Dhoopar in separate tasks to secure their places back in Lock Upp. Harshad also confronted Dheeraj for voting him out and called him "insecure". Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is available to stream on Netflix.