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Pamala Serena reveals her fiancé cheated on her and she found out that the other girl was pregnant: ‘My trust broke’

Pamala Serena was in tears as she opened up about her second secret in the latest episode of the captive reality show Lock Upp Season 2.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 15:27:20 IST
By Santanu Das
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It was a draining week inside the Lock Upp 2 house as several contestants were forced to reveal their secrets as part of a shocking task just ahead of the finale. From Ram Kapoor to Shreya Kalra, many broke down after talking about their personal lives. Pamala Serena was also one of them, as informer Apoorva Mukhija took her name to go for the secret reveal, putting her at risk. Pamala opened up about her past relationship and shared that she was cheated on.

What Pamala said

Pamala Serena spoke about being cheated by her long-term boyfriend.
Pamala Serena spoke about being cheated by her long-term boyfriend.

After she was given the code word fiancé, Pamala took a moment to compose herself and began, “5 years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost 8 years. We were from the Indian-UK background. We were engaged and about to get married. He was a big businessman, so he used to work abroad. He was once returning via flight and when he landed he had some big infection in his stomach. When he was taken to the hospital in an emergency, we found out that he had a huge abscess inside his stomach. It was the size of a melon, and he had to be operated on immediately or else it could burst.”

‘I always question myself in case I get close to someone’

Pamala did not reveal the name of her ex. Pamala rose to fame with Netflix India’s Desi Bling. Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, Pamala spent her early years in Britain before moving to Dubai in 2012. She built a name in the beauty pageant circuit. She was crowned Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

About Lock Upp

The latest episodes saw former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-enter the show. Harshad defeated Sufi Motiwala, while Yogesh defeated Dheeraj Dhoopar in separate tasks to secure their places back in Lock Upp. Harshad also confronted Dheeraj for voting him out and called him "insecure". Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is available to stream on Netflix.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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