Pankit Thakker, inspired by Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, wants to be in Bigg Boss with estranged wife to save marriage

Actor Pankit Thakker wants to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss with his estranged wife Praachi Kowwli to save their marriage. He said that he has been inspired by actor-couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who ironed out their differences on Bigg Boss 14. Pankit added that though he and Praachi went to counsellors 'it couldn't help us out'. He further said that he is 'waiting for the pandemic to end' so that he can file for divorce.

Pankit Thakker and Praachi Kowwli tied the knot in September 2000, when he was 21. They have been living separately since 2015. The couple has a son together.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Pankit said, "After watching Rubina and Abhinav, who beautifully saved their marriage, after featuring in Salman Khan's show, I also want to try giving the final chance to my marriage. I hope Praachi doesn't mind doing the show. We went to notable counselors around but it couldn't help us out. We tried almost every possible way to save our marriage. But we found peace and happiness after living separately."

He added, "I am waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can file for divorce. We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in a happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent."

Also Read | Sunil Grover, asked if he misses playing women characters, says he still has saris: 'I sometimes put those on'

Pankit is currently seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha as Chetan Rawal. He has previously worked in Dill Mill Gayye and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Prachi has worked in serials such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sethji and Havan.