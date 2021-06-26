Pankit Thakker, wife Prachi living separately since 2015, to file for divorce: 'Waiting for pandemic to end'

Actor Pankit Thakker has shared that he wants to file for divorce from his actor wife Prachi Thakker but he is waiting for the "pandemic to end". In his new interview, he also said that they have been separated for past five years.

Pankit Thakker is currently seen as Chetan Rawal in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. He previously worked in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Dill Mill Gayye. Prachi has worked in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Havan and Sethji.

Pankit told a leading daily that the divorce will be filed with mutual consent. "I am waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can file for divorce. We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent," he added.

Refusing to blame anyone, he said that he respects Prachi for who she is, adding that she is beautiful and talented. "I always respect for who she is. But at times things are not in our hands. We tried our best to be together but we failed and have eventually found peace in living separately. I married her after falling for her and going against my family as she eight years elder to me and I was just 21 at that time. I was at peak of my career and believed that was a right time god is blessing me with everything I wished for," he told the daily.

Pankit and Prachi got married in September 2000, when he was 21.

