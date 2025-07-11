Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Parag Tyagi slams 'negative people' saying he wants fame after Shefali Jariwala’s death: 'Sab aapki tarah nahi hote'

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Parag Tyagi said that he will make sure Shefali Jariwala keeps receiving love from people. Shefali, who shot to fame with her Kaanta Laga, died on June 27.

Parag Tyagi has been sharing posts on Instagram dedicating them to his late wife Shefali Jariwala. After a section of the internet criticised him for posting "so soon", Parag slammed them for judging him. Saying that Shefali loved being on social media, Parag added that he will "cherish her memories with all" of her loved ones.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala got married in 2015.
Parag Tyagi on trolls slamming him over Insta posts after Shefali Jariwala's death

Taking to Instagram recently, Parag Tyagi shared a video collage featuring Shefali and himself. In a segment, Shefali held Parag's hand. They were joined by their pet dog Simba in the clip. Sharing it, Parag wrote, "Together Forever (red heart emoji)." Later, in the comments section, Parag wrote, "For those who r trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you). Pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her."

What is Parag's message for trolls

Parag said that he will make sure Shefali keeps receiving love from people. "BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart, & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. this account is dedicated to her only. And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever."

"I don’t care about the judgement u negative people having. I don’t care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of u (folded hands emoji)," concluded his note.

In another post, he shared a video of planting saplings and wrote, "Pari always loved nature and she always wanted to give back the love the world has showered on her. This is the first step to give love back, planting trees. Thank u, everyone for always loving & supporting her so much and she is there to give all the love back to u all wonderful souls."

About Shefali

Shefali, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27. An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection in connection with her death, as per news agency PTI. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.

