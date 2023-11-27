Parambrata Chattopadhyay confirms wedding with Piya Chakraborty, shares pics: ‘Let us go then, you and I’

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay has confirmed his wedding with Piya Chakraborty with a new post. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Parambrata shared several pictures from their private wedding ceremony. (Also Read | Parambrata Chattopadhyay on his Bollywood career) Parambrata Chattopadhyay tied the knot with Piya Chakraborty.

Parambrata shares pics with Pia

In the first photo, Piya wrote something as Parambrata looked at her. Both of them smiled as they sat on a couch in their house. For the occasion, Parambrata wore a rust-coloured kurta, green jacket, and cream-coloured pyjama. Piya was seen in a red and white saree and blouse. She also wore jewellery.

Parambrata pens note

In the second picture, both of them looked at someone behind the camera and laughed. The last picture showed the newly wedded couple sitting next to each other, holding hands and smiling at the camera. Sharing the photos, Parambrata captioned the post, "'Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty."

Celebs react to Parambrata, Pia's wedding

Reacting to the photos, Raima Sen and Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Congratulations." Monami Ghosh said, "Woooohooo, congratulations." Sayani Gupta wished, "Congratulations. To love, life & peace!" Mimi Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Anindita Bose's comment read, "Congratulations, love and good wishes." Amol Parashar said, "Congratulations Param!!!" Konkona Sensharma wrote, "Beautiful." Piya was earlier married to singer Anupam Roy.

About Parambrata

Parambrata made his debut in Bollywood with Kahaani (2012) starring with Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His notable works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold, Kadambari, Anukul, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Dwitiyo Purush, Bulbbul and Doctor Bakshi.

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Parambrata spoke about his career. He had said, "When it comes to Hindi, the amount of work and the variety [of roles] I’ve have managed to do in the last couple of years... I don’t think it would’ve been possible if OTT was not there. It has given an actor like me the scope to expand my horizon and also match our sensibilities with the kind of things we want to do."

