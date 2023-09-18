Parambrata Chattopadhyay on his Bollywood career: OTT gave me more amount and variety of work in Hindi

Parambrata Chattopadhyay was an established name in Bengali cinema when he decided to venture into Hindi films with Kahaani (2012). Though he was appreciated, it didn’t translate into enough work — until the OTT boom. From playing a cop in Aranyak to a negative role in Jehanabad - Of Love & War, the actor got to experiment. Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay has been a part of web projects such as Aranyak and Jehanabad.

“When it comes to Hindi, the amount of work and the variety [of roles] I’ve have managed to do in the last couple of years... I don’t think it would’ve been possible if OTT was not there. It has given an actor like me the scope to expand my horizon and also match our sensibilities with the kind of things we want to do,” he tells us.

‘OTT NEEDS PERFORMERS’

Among the projects lined up for Chattopadhyay is the second season of the web show Mumbai Diaries. “The presence of OTT platforms has made things more lucrative,” he continues, “There’s a need for actors and performers. A lot of my colleagues are doing wonderful work. Similarly, an actor like me also needs OTT. The kind of work I would like to see myself do — which makes me happy and gives me a good night’s sleep — is found here. So [that way], OTT and I are in sync with each other.”

The 43-year-old also lauds the medium for giving regional content a much-needed boost, considering they now don’t have to depend on the number of screens theatres allot: “Things have become a lot more democratic, a lot more open. People today have choices aplenty that are just a tap away.”

A NEW LEASE OF LIFE TO OLD RELEASES

Besides the web shows he has starred in that have catapulted him to fame, Chattopadhyay feels his earlier films also got noticed more when they were released on streaming platforms — case in point, Pari (2018), co-starring Anushka Sharma.

“Pari became really popular after its OTT release. A lot of people watched it there, compared to the number of people who watched it in theatres. While it wasn’t too big a hit there, it did do some business. But, when it started streaming [online] in April 2018, people sort of woke up and realised that this actor who did well in the film Kahaani, we never really saw much of him in the last few years,” the Bulbbul (2020) actor reasons.

OOTIONS GALORE OR A PROBLEM OF PLENTY?

These days, there is growing discourse on quantity trumping quality on OTT platforms. Does he feel the same, given how new shows are coming out almost every other day on some platform or the other?

“I don’t think saturation would be the right word,” he says, adding, “But, I do think there’s a pattern that is being repeated. Agar kuch chal gaya, usi [cheez] ko banate rehte hain. That happens with films as well — like when a romantic film becomes a hit or a film with nationalistic fervour works.”

