Paras Chhabra visits an old age home in Haridwar for his birthday

“It’s been 15 months now since the pandemic toh thoda mota ho gaya hoon ghar baithe. I am gyming now and hope I am able to shape up soon,” says the actor who is looking forward to three music videos soon co-starring actor Mahira Sharma. Chhabra, who claims to be just friends with Mahira, says that due to the pandemic, they couldn’t get the opportunities they expected after their popularity on Bigg Boss last year.

He says. “Professionally, all the contestants suffered a loss as right after the show ended last year, Covid had spread a lot. Had it not happened, we would have got many opportunities. Sab crorepati ho gaye hote! Thankfully, music videos are helping.”

Chhabra admits work is slow due to the pandemic and he’s put up in Chandigarh. He celebrated his dog’s birthday Piccolo recently by visiting a dog and cow shelter. “I had gifted Piccolo to Mahira and we enjoyed celebrating his birthday. It was a pary for cows and dogs,” he quips.

For his 31st birthday, the actor was in Haridwar. Talking about it, he shares, “With 31, it will be a new chapter of my life, so abhi tak jitney paap kiye hain, saare dhoye hai ganga mein doobki laga ke. We celebrated my birthday in an old age home, took gifts for them and got some blessings. The idea was to get some positive vibes with the evening aarti. I am not the partying type though people say I look like someone who loves clubbing and partying. I look like the devil but I am not. Sometimes, I wish I was. In fact, so many people look at me and my body and say, ‘How come you are a punjabi and don’t eat chicken?’ I tell them I am a vegetarian. People judge others by how they look.”