Paras-Mahira’s New Year goal: Want PaHira to continue to be loved by fans

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s bonded during their stint on a reality show and even post that, they have continued with their friendship, alleged romance and professional collaborations.

Fondly termed as PaHira by their fans, the two want the love to keep coming in 2022 as well.

“PaHira has always been loved by the fans! And we’ll continue to garner it till we can. I am glad that people have loved us on-screen and off screen too! Our friendship and bond has continued to flourish and will continue to do so work wise and personally as well,” shares Chhabra.

The pair has worked together in several music videos and Sharma adds that she looks forward to working more with Chhabra.

“Firstly, because he is a great actor and secondly, he is a very good friend of mine. These two things coming together unlock a new level of comfort zone and make us give our best performance,” she says.

They are currently in Dubai for work and will also ring in the New Year together there.

“Dubai has always been very warm and welcoming. So I am equally happy celebrating my New Year’s eve in the city,” says Chhabra, while Sharma adds, “We are here for a shoot and of course, we will be celebrating New Year here so these two things coming together just adds up to the happiness.”

Looking back at 2021, both acknowledge that it has indeed been very challenging for everyone and they hope that 2022 is better for them as well as for everyone else.

“We all have been through a tumultuous ride this year. We have lost so many people, witnessed extreme highs and extreme lows emotionally, mentally but we have emerged stronger out of it. Perhaps, I wish that all the coming years in each and everyone’s life be hassle free,” Chhabra says.

For Mahira, she is looking forward to doing more acting work the next year.

“After the reality show because of the lockdown and the restrictions, my work kept postponing in 2021, so I’d love to get back on to it in 2022. I’ve only been able to do music videos so now I’ll be doing more acting work along with music videos,” she ends.