Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh struggle between pyaar and parivaar. Watch

The much-awaited trailer for Pavitra Rishta 2 was unveiled on Wednesday. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh play the lead roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Ankita Lokhende and Shaheer Sheikh in a still from Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer.

The much-awaited trailer for Pavitra Rishta 2 is out. Starring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles, the show is a digital spin-off of the popular 2009 show Pavitra Rishta, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande.

Sharing the trailer, Ankita wrote: "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate." Late last month a teaser had been shared as well.

Featuring the well-known characters Archana and Manav, the trailer shows the two agreeing to get married as per their parents wishes. Matters progress smoothly but a revelation at the marriage 'mandap' threatens to tear the two apart.

RELATED STORIES

Ankita's fans were delighted to watch the trailer. One fan wrote: "So proud of you. What an amazing piece of show it was. I can never think of anyone else as Manav but Shaheer; you didn't copy him. You didn't try to be him. And that's what the best thing here. You absolutely nailed it. Best of luck to the makers of the show, You guys pulled it off so well. And @lokhandeankita, I don't have words for you. Just know that we love you for what you are."

Another fan wrote that she liked the new version of the show but missed Sushant sorely. "Everything's great, love you, love the show but missed Sushant... This show is incomplete without Sushant."

Also read: Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh’s promo gives fans ‘goosebumps and teary eyes’, watch

In an earlier interview, Shaheer had mentioned how he was apprehensive about stepping into a role which had become synonymous with Sushant. He had written on Instagram: “Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live up to audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge.” The show premieres on September 15 on ZEE5.

