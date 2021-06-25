Payal Rohatgi arrested for allegedly threatening her neighbours, telling kids she'll 'break their legs'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has had another run-in with the law. She has been arrested by the Ahmedabad city police for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society.

An FIR was registered against Payal Rohatgi on Thursday and she was arrested on Friday. The complaint was lodged by society chairman Dr Parag Shah, inspector A S Roy of Satellite police station told PTI.

Payal has been living with her parents in a residential society in the Satellite area of Ahmedabad for the last over one year. The complainant claimed that Payal has been harassing society members and she once even threatened children that she would 'break their legs' if they played in the common area.

Reportedly, Payal does not own a house in the society but she attended the annual general meeting with her parents on June 20. She abused society members during the meeting and posted an abusive message on the society's WhatsApp group, the FIR alleged. She also threatened the members that she could get them arrested in false cases.

In 2019, she was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media against the Nehru-Gandhi family. She was later released on bail. "Thank you everybody for getting me out. I was very scared in jail, but now I am very happy. I have been politically victimised,” she had said in an interview to a leading daily. Recounting her stay at the Bundi jail, she further told the daily, “I spent a sleepless night and it was very cold. We slept on the floor on a mattress. It was my first experience in jail and I hope it to be the last.”