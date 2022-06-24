Payal Rohatgi says she did a photoshoot with Sangram Singh so media would have fresh pictures of them to use

Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, Lock Upp, and Sangram Singh announced their wedding in May. The actor and wrestler said they would marry in a ‘low-key destination wedding’ on July 9. Before their wedding in Agra, Payal and Sangram posed together for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Calling her to-be-husband ‘not a very romantic person’, the actor said she had to get him ‘into a romantic mood’ for their couple pictures. Read more: Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh 'lock Agra' as wedding venue

On Instagram, Payal has been sharing glimpses of the couple looking picture-perfect in every other shot from their pre-wedding shoot. However, in a new interview on Friday, Payal revealed the story behind her and Sangram’s romantic poses, and how she used this photoshoot to ‘train’ the wrester for posing in a ‘suit or sherwani’, ahead of their actual wedding.

“Sangram ji is not a very romantic person. He is a wrestler and comfortable in shorts etc. Wearing a suit or a sherwani is like a trial for him. So, to get him into that romantic mood I thought of getting him into training zone with this photoshoot. So, I prepared myself and Sangram ji,” Payal told Zoom TV.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh in a picture from their photoshoot.

The actor also shared the other reason behind their pre-wedding photoshoot. Payal said her and Sangram were presently ‘looking their best’, yet the media was using their ‘old and stock pictures only’. Payal added she wanted their ‘new pictures’ to be used, instead.

"I believe that Sangram and I have matured with time. We are looking our best at this time. So, we thought that since media is using all old and stock pictures only of ours, so why not give them new pictures to use when they are telling our story,” Payal said.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh posed together in a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Payal and Sangram have been together for 12 years; they got engaged in 2014. Earlier in May, Sangram shared their wedding plans in an interview. “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination,” Sangram told ETimes.

