Payal Rohatgi supports Sajid Khan's 'right to earn money' through Bigg Boss 16, adds 'even murderers have...'

Former Bigg Boss 2 contestant Payal Rohatgi has extended her support to filmmaker Sajid Khan whose appearance on Bigg Boss 16 is being criticised widely. Sajid was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by several women, and the Salman Khan reality show is the first time he has got a public platform since the allegations surfaced in 2018. (Also read: Mandana Karimi quits Bollywood after #MeToo accused Sajid Khan bags Bigg Boss 16)

Payal wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sajid Khan has done wrong with 6 women as they narrated publicly. He has been reprimanded by all and publicly humiliated for his actions. Now the 6 women can take him to court. But let me put it on record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent."

Payal also took an apparent dig at Mandana Karimi who was among those who have criticised Sajid's participation. "Let him fight for his right. You oppose him but don’t do the drama of quitting Bollywood.”

A glimpse of Payal's InstaStories

She also shared a part of Mandana's statements that read, “This (Bollywood) is no place to work, it has no respect for women.” The Lock Upp contestant shared the post and added, “You should not stay in Iran too as women aren’t respected there either.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana had said MeToo could not achieve much because people tend to become selfish and care about their own benefits. “It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON