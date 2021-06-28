Pearl V Puri breaks silence on ‘ghastly’ rape allegations: ‘I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal’

Television actor Pearl V Puri has broken his silence on the allegations of raping a minor. He said that it has been a ‘gruelling’ couple of weeks for him, as he was also coping with testing times personally. He added that while he is ‘still numb’, he is grateful for the support of his friends, fans and well-wishers.

Pearl V Puri was arrested earlier this month and is currently out on bail. He was accused of raping a minor girl on a film set in Vasai, where he was shooting in October 2019.

In a note posted on Instagram, Pearl talked about losing his grandmother and father in quick succession, a few months ago. After that, his mother was diagnosed with cancer. Even as he was coping with these developments, he was hit with a ‘ghastly accusation’, he said.

“Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless.”

“I am still numb .... but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!” he added.

Also see: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shyam Pathak acted in a Chinese film before the show. Watch

Several of Pearl’s industry colleagues, including producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma, have come out in his support.