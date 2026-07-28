Pearle Maaney apologises in clarification video after backlash over post on students' protests: ‘I posted out of fear’

Malayalam actor, TV host, and Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 contestant Pearle Maaney has been in the news lately for backlash over her post about students’ protests. Days after she made the post, turned off comments and lost over 3 lakh followers on Instagram over her views, she has broken the silence. In a 21-minute clarification video on YouTube, Pearle explained, line by line, what her post meant and apologised. She also addressed the ‘failed filmmaker’ and ‘saffron’ remark she had made. (Also Read: Pearle Maaney loses over 3 lakh Instagram followers for post on student protests; gets slammed for disabling comments)

Pearle Maaney says she was hesitant but felt pressure to post on students’ protests

Pearle Maaney read her post line by line to explain what she meant in the video.

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Pearle began her video stating that numerous people who have supported her through the years deserved an explanation. “I don't think I've ever made a video like this before, but today there is a need to do so because I have hurt some of you with my words and some aspects of a post I recently shared. I must clarify this because it is you who brought me to where I am today,” she said.

The actor-host then said that she had been hesitant to comment on the students’ protests, but she felt pressured to speak up on it. “I felt a lot of pressure as I received many DMs asking me to speak up,” she claimed. She then read out the Instagram post that received backlash, line for line, to explain what she meant and reiterate that advocating peace and non-violence was her point.

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Says she posted out of pain and fear for the students who took part

{{^usCountry}} Pearle also stated that her post was initially received positively. But soon, she noticed that different interpretations came in, which made her angry. “Interpretations I never even dreamed of began appearing in the comments. One line particularly hurt me: a claim that my post was like 'spitting on the graves of freedom fighters'. I felt very sad because I wrote it honestly from my heart,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pearle also stated that her post was initially received positively. But soon, she noticed that different interpretations came in, which made her angry. “Interpretations I never even dreamed of began appearing in the comments. One line particularly hurt me: a claim that my post was like 'spitting on the graves of freedom fighters'. I felt very sad because I wrote it honestly from my heart,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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She said she made the video based on what she saw on news channels and on Reels posted on Instagram. “When I said go home, I’m saying it with the intention of keeping you safe. I’m nobody to say otherwise. I’m saying be safe, because I saw all these Reels and everyone’s getting beaten up and bleeding and all that. I had posted out of that fear and pain,” said Pearle of the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi on July 20.

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Explaining for ‘failed filmmaker’ and ‘saffron’ comment

Pearle also spoke about reacting with anger on her Instagram Stories, calling it a ‘big mistake’ to mention a ‘failed filmmaker’. “I became angry and posted a story, which I later deleted, where I called the person who wrote that interpretation a 'failed filmmaker.' That was a big mistake; I am nobody to call someone that, and it's not how my parents raised me. I apologise to him for saying that,” said the actor, talking about the ‘spitting on graves’ comment.

She also stated that people asked her why she had used a saffron colour palette for the post, which they interpreted as a political affiliation. Pearle denied any affiliation and stated that the design was made on Canva. “To clarify that, I wrote, yes, I love saffron, and I love it most in the Indian flag. I have close friends in every political party, and I like all of them,” said Pearle.

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Pearle also claimed that she did not call Sibi Malayil a ‘failed filmmaker.’ “There was also a misunderstanding that I was criticising Sibi Malayil. On the contrary, I am a huge fan of him and would never say anything like that. I don't understand how his name became a part of this controversy,” she said. “If sir is watching this, I just want to say that I love you. I am one of your biggest fans,” she added.

She recalled her father’s advice, too, after the backlash: “My father once told me on my first day of shooting, Pearle, you are now a public personality. I won't always be able to save you if you get into trouble; you will have to deal with it yourself. Today, I understand that.”

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Pearle ended the video with an apology, “Every word I say has value and repercussions. If there has been any mistake on my part or if anyone is still hurt by my post, I am sorry. I will learn from it and do better”

Pearle lost followers on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube since her post on the students' protests. Sibi’s son Joe also took to Instagram to slam the actor-host for her views and slammed her for seemingly criticising his father. “Hey momma bear that ‘failed filmmaker’ is my father. Check properly before who you are dealing with,” he said.