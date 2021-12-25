PETA thanks Kapil Sharma for saving the life of the 'nation’s skinniest elephant’, he says 'it’s a great news'

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Twitter handle posted a thank you note for comedian Kapil Sharma for helping an elephant. Kapil has reacted to the tweet.

On Saturday, PETA tweeted: “@KapilSharmaK9 Thanks again for helping elephant Sunder. We have great news about another elephant! Following PETA India’s efforts, the nation’s ‘skinniest elephant’, Lakshmi, has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse." The nonprofit organization also shared an article about another elephant named Lakshmi, who was rescued by the team.

Kapil responded to the tweet and wrote, “It’s a great news. So proud of you guys. God bless.”

In 2015 Kapil was honoured with PETA's Person of the Year Award for his dedication to promote the adoption of homeless dogs. “I am thrilled to learn that I’m being recognised for helping animals. I love to make people laugh but what we all should know is that dog and cat homelessness is no laughing matter,” Kapil, who himself has adopted a dog named Zanjeer, said in a statement.

“Each one of who has the time, resources and patience to welcome an animal companion into our homes should adopt a needy dog or cat from shelters or the streets. Zanjeer and I will cherish this PETA award forever,” he added.

In 2013, Kapil rescued puppies from the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil after the set caught fire. Confirming the news, Sachin Bangera of PETA India, tweeted: "These pups rescued by Kapil Sharma on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil are safe now! Thank you from PETA."

Apart from Kapil, other PETA India's Person of the Year award recipients are actors Sonam Kapoor, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan and cricketer Virat Kohli have also been honoured with the award.

