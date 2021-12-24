Kapil Sharma’s joke about Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy leaves Shahid Kapoor in splits. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen as guests, promoting their cricket-themed film Jersey in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo from the same was shared online in which Kapil Sharma cracked up the duo with a joke involving Virat Kohli's decision to give up his captaincy.

This year, Virat stepped down as the captain of the T20 international squad. The cricketer is also embroiled in a controversy around his captaincy for India's ODI team lately.

In one part of The Kapil Sharma Show's promo, Chandan Prabhakar interacts with Shahid, expressing his interest in cricket. “Sir, aapki film aa rahi hai cricket pe toh mere ko bhi cricket mein thoda sa interest hai (Sir, your film on cricket is coming so I wanted to let you that even I'm interested in the game),” Chandan informs Shahid.

Kapil interrupts and says, “Jab se isne interest liya hai na, Virat Kohli ne captaincy chod di (Since the time he's shown interest in the game, Virat Kohli has given up captaincy).” The joke left Shahid in splits.

Besides this, Kapil also pokes fun at the title Jersey. He jokes that if Jersey would've released in summer, it would have been titled ‘baniyaan (vest)’, cracking Shahid and Mrunal up.

The promo also features a bunch of moments from the episode. One of these shows Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek dressing up as Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, respectively, and joking about their ‘struggle’ to get a bottle of milk. Shahid and Mrunal will also be reading a few comments posted by fans and followers on their Instagram posts.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan turns red as Kapil Sharma asks him about rumoured fee hike for Shehzada, teases him about ‘dostana’. Watch

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu, National Award-winning film of the same name. In the movie, Shahid plays the role of a failed cricketer who is trying to arrange for a jersey for his son. Mrunal plays his wife. The film releases on January 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON