Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of daughter Sana with sweet note: 'Filled our home and hearts with love'. Pic inside

Actor Pooja Banerjee, who welcomed her first child with her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal on March 12, has now shared the first picture of her baby. Pooja also wrote a sweet note for her baby girl as she introduced her to her followers. Her fans could not stop gushing at the newborn and dropped adorable comments on the post. Also Read| Pooja Banerjee announces pregnancy, reveals how Kumkum Bhagya team reacted

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday morning, Pooja shared a picture of her daughter, Sana, wrapped in a pink soft cloth. The photograph showed Sana lying on a soft fur-like white mat surrounded by artificial flowers. She was also wearing a hairband made of adorned with flowers and could be seen smiling in her sleep.

Pooja penned a note for Sana as she shared the picture, and also revealed that she has nicknamed her Gulabo. She wrote, Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March. Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care.” She added the hashtags, “#Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

Pooja’s post soon received a lot of comments from her fans as well as her actor friends. Sanjay Gaganani called the baby “angel,” while Shaad Randhawa wrote, “Congratulations you guys .. she is adorable. God bless !” Krissann Barretto simply commented, “omgggg,” adding heart emojis, while Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Beautiful.” Monalisa called Sana “Fairy baby doll”.

Several fans called Sana “cute” and “cutiee” on the post, while others simply wrote, “aww.” One wrote, “Yeh toh PRINCESS hai boss. Nazar Naa laage (She’s a princess. Let no one's evil eye be on you).” Another wrote, “Aww. she is so cute,” while one commented, “So cute baby.”

Pooja previously revealed Sana’s name in a letter to her husband that she shared on Instagram. In the letter, she referred to Sandeep as “Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad)," and wrote, "Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you..By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!!"

Pooja learnt about her pregnancy while on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, her television show in which she played Rhea. She quit the show in February ahead of welcoming her baby.

