Pooja Banerjee announces pregnancy, reveals how Kumkum Bhagya team reacted

Actor Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen on Kumkum Bhagya, has opened up about her pregnancy, her husband Sandeep Sejwal's reaction and her work. In a new interview, Pooja has revealed that she learnt about her pregnancy while on the sets of her television show. Pooja also opened up on what the makers of the serial asked her when she gave them an 'option to release (her)' from the show.

Speaking to a leading daily on how she found out that she was pregnant, Pooja Banerjee said, "I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”

On what happened when she spoke to the makers of Kumkum Bhagya, Pooja added, "I approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them, as I was anyway planning to quit the show in a couple of months. They could have replaced me. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and asked me, ‘Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge (When can you resume after delivery)? (laughs)’."

Pooja said that the unit of the show has been 'considerate and working around (her) requirements and comfort'. She also said that working women who want to start a family 'should be encouraged to do it'.

Pooja said that she and Sandeep wanted to conceive last year but their plan was put on hold after she met with an accident in 2019. She also said that during the second lockdown, they decided not to delay as they 'didn’t want to become parents at a later stage'. As per the report, Pooja Banerjee's baby is due in March next year.

Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is sen as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Fans saw Pooja in MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).