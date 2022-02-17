Pregnant Bharti Singh says husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is like her 'nurse': 'I get unusual channa bhatura cravings'

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is taking care of her like a ‘nurse.’ Bharti announced her pregnancy last year.

In December, Bharti took to her YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's and shared the news with her fans and followers. Haarsh also featured in the video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bharti revealed how Harsh takes care of her. She said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti revealed that she wants to have a normal delivery, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of cesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

Bharti is one of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. Bharti, along with Haarsh, also hosts the reality show Hunarbaaz. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

