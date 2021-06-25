Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyank Sharma reacts to Vikas Gupta’s bullying allegations: ‘He keeps provoking and saying things’

Priyank Sharma responded to the allegations of bullying levelled against him by Vikas Gupta. Priyank said that he has no idea about it and only Vikas can answer the question.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Priyank Sharma said that Vikas Gupta tries to provoke a response from him.

Priyank Sharma said that Vikas Gupta keeps ‘provoking’ him, when asked to comment on the bullying allegations levelled against him. In the past, Vikas has accused Priyank and others of ‘making (his) life a living hell’.

In an interview, Priyank Sharma was asked for an update on ‘the Vikas Gupta episode’. Priyank declined to comment and said that Vikas would be the right person to answer the question.

On being asked about the allegations of ‘bullying’ levelled against him by Vikas, Priyank told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Pata nahi kaunsi. Yeh unhi ko pata hai, wohi batayenge. Hum jawaab iska kabhi na denge. Hum sirf silent rehte aur grace... Hum yahaan pe kaam karne aaye hai aur usi cheez ka jawaab dete hai. Apne kaam se jawaab aata hai har cheez ka (I don’t know what he’s talking about. Only he knows, he will tell you. I will never answer this question. I will stay silent and graceful. I have come here to work and I will let my work speak).”

“I believe he keeps provoking and saying things. Usko jis cheez mein believe karna hai, kar le yaar. Khush rahe. Par kitna? Ho gaya (Let him believe what he wants to. Let him be happy. But how much will he say such things? Enough is enough). Just be happy, that’s it,” he added.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan replies to fan who asks if he is ‘berozgaar’: ‘Jo kuch nahi karte…’

Vikas, in a video shared on Instagram in February this year, said that Priyank and Parth Samthaan made false allegations against him, which he should have spoken up against. He demanded a public apology from them in the next 24 hours and an admission that their claims were false, failing which he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’.

Priyank is known for appearing in reality shows such as Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He is currently seen in the second season of the ALTBalaji series Puncch Beat.

