Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar dress up in wedding finery but there is a twist. See pics and video

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is all set to be seen with his girlfriend Disha Parmar in their first music video together. Pictures from the shoot of the wedding song are already out online and fans are going crazy over them.

Rahul could be seen wearing a cream-coloured sherwani while Disha donned a pink-coloured lehenga in the videos and pictures that have surfaced on social media. Rahul's stole and parts of his sherwani also had a matching pink tone.

Disha posed with a few kids in one picture. Another image gave a closer look of the wedding finery worn by her and Rahul.

Rahul was recently seen on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, where he proposed to Disha. Disha was not a part of the show but the singer claimed he realised her importance in his life after spending time inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

On Disha's birthday last year, Rahul proposed to her on TV. Disha took her time to respond, while Rahul remained restless for an answer. When he quit the show during the mid-season finale in December, it was rumoured to be in anticipation of her response.

However, Rahul returned soon on Bigg Boss 14, and Disha also made a public acceptance of his proposal when she appeared on the show on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year.

Rahul, Disha and his mother have often talked about how they are all gearing up for their wedding. Though a date is yet to be finalised, Rahul's mother had earlier said that the wedding may take place in June or July this year.