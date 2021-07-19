Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rahul Vaidya bids inhibitions goodbye as he kisses Disha Parmar after pheras, watch their wedding video

Rahul Vaidya has released his new song Matthe Te Chamkan as a part of his and Disha Parmar's wedding video. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot last week.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have released their wedding video which features his new song Matthe Te Chamkan. The couple tied the knot on Friday, July 16, in Mumbai. While videos and photos from the wedding have shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies, the wedding video gives a closer look at the bride and groom.

The video starts with the couple getting ready for their wedding. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar then meet once before the ceremony, giving each other a hug. The video gives a glimpse of their happy faces during the exchange of garlands, it also takes fans through their pheras.

Soon after Rahul ties the mangalsutra around Disha's neck and applied sindoor on her forehead, he leans forward to plant a kiss on her forehead. They then pose as a married couple for the cameras when Rahul yet again kisses Disha. Rahul shared the video with the caption, "The DisHul Wedding Film!" He also credited the team behind the video.

Also read: Rohit Saraf recalls seeing Priyanka Chopra, who played his mother in The Sky Is Pink, at look test: ‘I was smitten’

Ahead of the wedding, Rahul had shared a video teasing the new wedding song. The singer sang Matthe Te Chamkan with Aishwarya Bhandari Puranik. In the days leading up to the wedding, Rahul had shared a video in which he was seen recording the song in a studio.

Rahul and Disha married five months after Disha accepted Rahul's wedding proposal. The singer was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14 when he realised his love for Disha. He expressed his love for Disha on national television and hoped to hear about her response from the makers since he was inside the Bigg Boss house. However, Disha publicly responded to his proposal only months later, when she appeared on a special Valentine's Day episode.

When Rahul finished as a runner-up on the show, he confirmed that he and Disha would tie the knot in the coming months. Rahul is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shot for the new season in Cape Town, South Africa recently.

