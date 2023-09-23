Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar make first public appearance with newborn baby girl on his birthday. Watch

New parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all happy and excited to take their newborn daughter home. On Saturday, they were seen out of the hospital where Disha welcomed her little one. The mother and daughter have been discharged now. Also read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with a baby girl, couple announces through a sweet baby Ganesha post

Rahul brings Disha Parmar and the baby home

Rahul Vaidya celebrates his birthday after becoming a father with Disha Parmar. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Posing for the paparazzi, Rahul and Disha were clicked with their baby. As the parents were in their off-duty looks, the face of the little one was covered with clothes. However, this marks their first public appearance with the baby after Disha's delivery.

Talking about turning a father, Rahul told the media, “Aaj mera birthday hai and my bachchi and wife are coming home. Isse better gift sayad hi duniya me kisiko mil sakti hai (My wife and daughter are returning home on my birthday, I couldn't have asked for a better gift than this). So, thank you God, Disha and everybody, please bless our child.”

Rahul and Disha blessed with a daughter

The singer and his actor-wife Disha were blessed with their first child, a daughter. Announcing the news on Wednesday, via a joint Instagram post, they wrote a sweet letter and addressed the baby as ‘Laxmi Ji.'

They posted a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that had the announcement, 'It's a girl.' The picture was certainly in reference to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as the baby was born in the festive season.

They said, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain (Goddess Laxmi has arrived). We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! (baby face emoticons) pls bless the baby."

Rahul on becoming a father

Rahul and Disha had the sweetest love story. It all began when he proposed to Disha on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot in July 2021.

Talking about their new phase in life, Rahul previously told Hindustan Times, "This whole feeling is just unexplainable. I am on top of the world. The baby was born at the most auspicious time. Ganesh ji ke saath Laxmi aayi hai hamare ghar (We have been blessed by Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi). Both Disha (Parmar; wife) and our newborn daughter are doing fine; they’re happy and hearty. I was happily numb for three to four hours. I couldn't figure out what was happening. I have cried five to six times since she was born. Whenever I see her, I get teary-eyed. I’m still choking while talking; I feel so overwhelmed. It’s like you know it (delivery) will happen soon, but when it actually happens, it’s just a different feeling.”

