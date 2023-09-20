Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with a baby girl, couple announces through a sweet baby Ganesha post

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actor-wife Disha Parmar have become parents to a baby girl. On Wednesday, Rahul and Disha announced the good news through a joint Instagram post and wrote a long note, sharing that both the baby and mother are doing well. (Also read: Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya kiss in BTS video from pregnancy photoshoot; fans love their 'cute romance'. Watch) Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai.

Rahul's Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Rahul and Disha made a joint post, and shared a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that had the announcement, 'It's a girl.' The picture was certainly in reference to the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the caption, they shared, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! (baby face emoticons) pls bless the baby."

Reacting to the post, Nakuul Mehta commented, "Aeeyyy (red heart emoticons)" Youtuber Shefali Bagga commented, "Many many congratulations. tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai (With Lord Ganesh, you have also welcomed a Goddess Lakshmi)." A fan wrote, "Congratulations Rahul-Disha....super super news (red heart emoticon)." Another said, "Congratulations to both of you."

More details

Just a few days ago, Rahul had shared his excitement of becoming a father in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “I’m bringing Bappa home this time as well, like every year. And this year, it is more special because my baby is also going to arrive around the same time. Disha’s is due to deliver between September 19-25. I’m just hoping everything goes well."

Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot in July 2021.

Rahul was seen in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung songs such as Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar and Yaad Teri, among others. He had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Disha began her career as a model and then featured in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the show Woh Apna Sa. She is known for her TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

