Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya kiss in BTS video from pregnancy photoshoot; fans love their 'cute romance'. Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media earlier this month and announced they are set to become parents for the first time. The couple had shared a picture from their maternity photoshoot along with the baby announcement. Now, Rahul Vaidya and Disha have taken to Instagram Reels to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the photoshoot. Pregnant Disha Parmar with Rahul Vaidya in a video from their recent photoshoot.

On Saturday, sharing the BTS video, the couple wrote in the caption, "This video needs no caption… just (face holding back tears emojis)." In the video, actor Disha Parmar, who wore a black dress, and Rahul, who matched her in a casual black look, shared a kiss as they posed for the camera.

Fans react to their BTS clip

They also shared a sweet moment, when the singer kissed Disha's baby bump as he got down on his knees. Towards the end of the clip, as the couple walked on a pathway inside a building complex, Rahul said in Hindi, "Come soon baby!"

Reacting to their video, a fan said, "Looking too cute both of you." Another said, "What a beautiful couple. God bless you both and your baby!" A person also said, "Love their cute romance. Sweet video."

Rahul and Disha's baby announcement

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. In one of the pictures shared in their joint baby announcement, Disha showed her baby bump in a black dress, while father-to-be Rahul held a slate, which read ‘Mummy and Daddy’.

They also shared a photo and a video of her sonogram. “Hello from mummy and daddy-to-be and the BABY!!” the caption of their post read. Many celebs had congratulated them on their baby news.

Rahul calls Disha's pregnancy 'unexpected'

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple married in July 2021. In a recent interview, Rahul said that when he first heard about Disha's pregnancy, he could not believe it. The singer also called the actor's pregnancy 'unexpected news'.

“I have always dreamt of being a father and giving a lot of love to my child. When I heard the news, it was unexpected, but I was extremely happy, and I am all set to become a papa soon. It is yet to hit me completely, but with congratulatory messages pouring in now, it is slowly sinking in... We are looking forward to this new phase in our lives. Since it was unexpected news, I feel the baby is God’s blessings. I was in Goa for work and when I came back to Mumbai, Disha shared the good news with me," Rahul had told ETimes.

