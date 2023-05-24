Ranveer Singh sits at Dharmendra's feet, Jaya Bachchan's look revealed in Rock Aur Rani BTS video. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that the first look of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be unveiled on Thursday. Karan will celebrate his 51st birthday on Thursday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan Johar posted a video as he is set to complete 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The clip comprised several glimpses from his movies over the years including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan did this when Karan Johar kept saying it's a ‘goal’ while playing basketball on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets) Dharmendra and Ranveer Singh share a moment; Jaya Bachchan laughs in behind-the-scenes video from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets.

Karan also gave a peek at several behind-the-scenes moments from his previous films. The filmmaker also gave his fans glimpses from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the clip, Karan said, "Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it's the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I'm filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love friendship and family that resonated within me."

He also added, "But as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning to me every day. As I complete 25 years in the industry, this love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani (love story), a story that celebrates love like never before in all its beauty and grandeur. A film that I have been waiting to share with you for so long, it's finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more."

In the BTS video from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets, Alia Bhatt was seen sharing a laugh with Karan. Ranveer Singh got goofy as he played with a white cushion. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, sat next to each other, as Ranveer kissed the veteran actor's hand. Jaya was seen in ethnic wear covering her head. Shabana Azmi stood behind Karan as she watched them. In another segment, Shabana and Karan were left in splits.

Karan captioned the post, "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July."

Karan, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He also announced an action film recently.

