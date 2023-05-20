Shah Rukh Khan did this when Karan Johar kept saying it's a ‘goal’ while playing basketball on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has revealed why actor Shah Rukh Khan asked him to not set foot on the basketball court during the shooting of the film. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Karan shared an old and unseen picture from the sets of the 1988 film. The photo featured Karan Johar holding a basketball, while talking to Shah Rukh. (Also Read | Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree) Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets.

In the picture, Karan wore a white T-shirt and jacket as he held a basketball. Shah Rukh was seen in a white shirt and tie as he spoke to Karan. The name of the film was written on the photo. Sharing the black and white picture, Karan wrote, "As if I knew anything about basketball... I kept calling it a 'goal' till bhai (brother) took over and told me never to set foot on the court!!! (see-no-evil monkey and laughing emoji)."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) is a musical romance film written and directed by Karan Johar. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, and Sana Saeed. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri and Johnny Lever. In the film, Shah Rukh and Kajol's characters are seen playing basketball, during their college days and also later in the movie.

In 2019, Karan had said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the most “politically incorrect” film. As per an Indian Express report, Karan recalled what Shabana Azmi told him. He had said, “She told me, ‘what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she’s not attractive, and now her hair is long and she’s pretty? What do you have to say to this?’ I said I’m sorry. She said, what? That’s all you have to say?’ I said yes because I know you’re right.”

Recently, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kajol was asked about her role (Anjali) in the film. She had said, “My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good. On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is.”

Karan recently completed shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family drama features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, in the lead roles. The film marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, will release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

