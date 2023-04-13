Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree

More than 24 years after the release of one of her biggest blockbusters Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol has revealed what she would have actually done as Anjali if given a choice. The actor said she would have never worn sarees after the character's transformation and would have rather gone with Aman, and not Rahul in the climax. Shah Rukh Khan had played the lead role of Rahul, while Salman had a guest appearance as Aman in the film. Also read: Raveena Tandon says Karan Johar is still upset with her for rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, reveals why she said no Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was directed by Karan Johar and also had Rani Mukerji as Tina. However, Tina dies after giving birth to her and Rahul's daughter. Several years later, the young girl goes on to unite her widower father with his college friend (Kajol).

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kajol was asked about her choice of playing Anjali in the film. She said, “My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good.”

On being asked who she would have picked between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Aman (Salman Khan), Kajol said, “On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is.”

lm, Kajol plays a short-haired tomboy, Anjali, who is secretly in love with her best friend, Rahul (SRK). After eight years, she leaves aside all her jeans and t-shirts and is clad in sarees, and has long hair.

In 2019, director Karan Johar had said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the most “politically incorrect” film. According to Indian Express, he also revealed how Shabana Azmi blasted him on phone over the same. Speaking at the film festival of Melbourne, Karan said about Shabana's burst of anger, “She told me, ‘what have you shown? That a girl has short hair, so she’s not attractive, and now her hair is long and she’s pretty? What do you have to say to this?’ I said I’m sorry. She said, what? That’s all you have to say?’ I said yes because I know you’re right.”

