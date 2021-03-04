Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: 'We are still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'
Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: 'We are still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.

Bigg Boss 14 runner up ﻿Rahul Vaidya has said that he will get married within three to four months. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to TV actor Disha Parmar while on Salman Khan's reality show.

After Rahul proposed on Bigg Boss 14 his mother had said that preparations are on and the wedding is likely to take place in June this year.

Rahul has now told Times of India, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months. Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.”

Disha also shared her first response to the proposal and told the daily, "I was celebrating my birthday with my friends when a promo of him proposing to me broke on television. I was taken by surprise because I had no idea that he would do something like that. Hum date toh kar nahi rahe the ki proposal aa jaaye (We were not even dating that I could expect a proposal)."

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

Also read: Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'

"There was no denying that I liked him, but I was shocked. We liked each other, but never spoke about our feelings and he straight away proposed for marriage! It took a little time for things to sink in. Even my family was surprised. I had tears in my eyes while watching the promo.Then I thought about it. There was no way I could have said no. He came out for a week in between and we got an opportunity to discuss it,” she added.

Confirming the wedding, Rahul's mother Geeta had said in January, "Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding."

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul soon met Disha and has been enjoying exotic holidays with her ever since. He also shares pictures and videos from their time together.

