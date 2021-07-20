Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya’s family welcomes Disha Parmar home, showers her with rose petals. See videos from griha pravesh
tv

Rahul Vaidya’s family welcomes Disha Parmar home, showers her with rose petals. See videos from griha pravesh

Rahul Vaidya’s family warmly welcomed his bride Disha Parmar home. See videos from the griha pravesh ceremony here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16.

A griha pravesh ceremony was held at singer Rahul Vaidya’s home in Mumbai on Monday as he brought his bride, television actor Disha Parmar home. Videos from the ritual were shared on Instagram Stories by singer Aishwarya Bhandari Puranik.

In the videos, Disha Parmar is seen wearing a red salwar kameez, while Rahul Vaidya is more casually dressed in a maroon long-sleeved T-shirt with black pants. His mother, whose back was towards the camera, could be seen performing a puja as the couple stood outside.

Disha then pushed a kalash (ceremonial metal vessel) filled with rice inside the house as everyone showered her and Rahul with rose petals. She then walked inside on a path adorned with petals. The song Navrai Majhi played in the background of the videos shared online by Aishwarya.

Rahul and Disha got married on Friday (July 16) in the presence of close friends and family members. They announced their wedding date earlier this month with a joint statement and sought everyone’s love and blessings.

On Monday, Rahul shared his wedding video on Instagram, which features his new song Matthe Te Chamkan. Aishwarya gave the female vocals for the song.

Rahul and Disha’s wedding was followed by a reception, which was attended by many of their industry colleagues, including his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and more.

Last year, while Rahul was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, he realised his love for Disha. He proposed on national television and requested her to convey her decision to the makers, as he had no access to the outside world while still on the show. She publicly accepted the proposal in February, when she entered the show as a guest in the Valentine’s Day episode.

Rahul is currently seen as a contestant on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

