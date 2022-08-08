Rajeev Sen reveals why he shared pic with Charu Asopa amid divorce; she adds Sen to her name on Instagram

Actor Rajeev Sen has responded to his recent loved-up Instagram post with his wife-actor Charu Asopa, amid their divorce proceedings. His response comes after Charu Asopa also changed her surname on Instagram from Asopa to Asopa Sen. Rajeev is the brother of actor Sushmita Sen. (Also Read | Rajeev Sen shares happy selfie with Charu Asopa amid divorce)

Taking to Instagram, Rajeev on Sunday posted a photo with Charu, his first amid their separation. While Charu opted for a mauve outfit, Rajeev wore an orange T-shirt. Though he didn't caption the post, Rajeev added a red rose emoji.

Speaking with Times of India about his latest post and if they have patched things up, Rajeev said, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.” In the picture, Rajeev rested his head next to Charu's sh and kept his arms around his wife. They smiled and posed together for a selfie.

Rajeev on Sunday posted a photo with Charu.

Charu Asopa also changed her surname on Instagram.

Recently, Charu shared pictures on Instagram with Ziana. In the photos, she wore sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Charu wrote, “Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan." Her pictures left her fans confused about her split from Rajeev. A fan wrote, “Haven't you divorced Rajeev? I don't understand why you wore sindoor?" Another person commented, “Why are you acting like an attention seeker?”

Previously, Charu had revealed in her vlog that she is divorcing Rajeev for the better future of their daughter Ziana. Her divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her pictures with him from social media.

Rajeev recently said that Charu is playing the victim card in their divorce. Reacting to the comment, Charu told Times of India, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time. Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and recently spoke about parting ways. They became parents to their firstborn, daughter Ziana in November last year.

