Charu Asopa hints ‘less conversation, late replies’ break a relationship amid rumours of tiff with Rajeev Sen

Rumours of differences between Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen are far from over. After Rajeev's photos disappeared from Charu's Instagram account, the latter has now shared a post about what “kills a relationship”. She shared an anonymous quote on her Instagram Stories about what actually leads to a broken relationship. Also read: Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa says she learnt a lot from 'didi': 'She raised 2 daughters despite being alone'

The quote on her Instagram Stories, read, "Distance doesn't kill a relationship but less conversation and late replies do." Some reports claim the couple is planning to end their marriage over compatibility issues.

Charu Asopa shared a quote on Instagram Stories.

On Father's Day last week, Charu shared pictures with her seven-month-old daughter Ziana Sen along with a message. She wrote on her daughter's behalf, “Happy Father’s Day everyone I am enjoying my father’s day with my mom. #funtimewithmom #mammadaugthertime #happyfathersday.”

Charu Asopa had shared a Father's Day post.

Charu regularly shares pictures with Ziana on Instagram. In one of his Vlogs, Rajeev had expressed concern over Ziana's exposure on social media. He had also cited Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's example for how they protect their daughter's privacy.

Rajeev is actor Sushmita Sen's brother. Sushmita had named Ziana and was also present during her birth. Charu occasionally shares her love and respect for Sushmita on social media. Earlier this month, Rajeev shared a few throwback pictures with Ziana on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Ziana. 7months old today. Daddy will see you super jaldi (daddy will see you soon) Love you the most #daddysprincess #missedyou."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in Goa in 2019. They welcomed Ziana on November 1 last year. The two had a tiff weeks after their wedding and were living separately for quite some time. While Rajeev had said Charu was “brainwashed” by someone, she had told Bombay Times in an interview, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

