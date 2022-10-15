Rajev Paul ties knot for second time after ex-wife Delnaaz Irani exchanges rings with beau

Actor Rajev Paul, who was earlier married to Delnaaz Irani, has tied the knot again. Taking to Instagram, Rajev shared the news with his fans, a day after Karwa Chauth. However, he neither revealed his wife's face nor her name. In the picture, the new bride had her back to the camera as Rajev stood in front of her. (Also Read | Delnaaz Irani: We exchanged promise ring, marriage not on cards)

For the occasion, Rajev wore an ethnic cream-coloured outfit and a red turban. His wife also wore a cream lehenga and covered her head with a dupatta. The picture was seemingly clicked at the wedding venue, which was decked up with flowers and colourful lights.

Sharing the photo, Rajev captioned the post, "They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai (So many people are getting married. Some are observing Karwa Chauth)...Well...now it's time...Happiness for all."

Rajev shared the news with his fans.

Reacting to the post, Rashami Desai commented, "Oyeeee, congratulations." Neha Mehta wrote, "Rajiv bhaiiiiii milo milo do dil milo ... congratulations (Rajiv brother, two hearts are meeting)." Akash Jagga said, "Congratulations guys! So happy for you." Vibha Bhagat's comment read, "Finallyyy congratulations so happy for you."

Rajev's wedding comes over a month after Delnaaz's boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to 'get old with him'. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Delnaaz said it took place in London. “After spending a week together, during one brunch afternoon, he asked me to make a reel together, which he usually doesn’t. When we were making a reel on Neelam and Govinda’s iconic song, Mina Se Na Sakhi Se, he went down on his knees and took out the ring. It was my beautiful diamond ring, and I was totally taken aback.

She added, “He didn’t pop the conventional question. We have decided that marriage is not on the cards, so he asked me if I will get old with him, and end this journey with him. Our families know what path we are going to be taking. I am a very superstitious person. There is not a single pandit that I have not gone to, or an astrologer or a tarot card reader, and everybody has told me that the way we are right now is just perfect…To be honest, that is holding me back.”

Rajev was married to Delnaaz for 14 years before they separated in 2010. They met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993 and tied the knot in 1998. Their divorce was finalised in 2012. They participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6 just months after their divorce.

