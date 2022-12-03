Rajniesh Duggal reacts to TV show going off air abruptly within 3 months: I was sad and shocked

Rajniesh Duggal had been busy shooting for daily soap Sanjog for the last three months, but the show went off air abruptly. The actor, who played one of the lead characters in the show, admits he wasn’t prepared for this to happen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I did feel a little sad and shocked, but one needs to take things like these with a pinch of salt and move ahead in life,” he continues, “We can only give the best performance we are capable of as actors. It was entirely the producer and the channel’s decision. The main cast wasn’t prepared for a leap if there was to be one. But what I’m assuming is that it was the channel’s call — something we learned. Everything else apart, doing a daily soap was a good experience.”

For any actor, working in a daily soap takes up most of their time, and doesn’t give them the liberty to sign any other project in between. Asked if this sudden decision affected his subsequent work, Duggal shares, “I did leave a lot of things that were coming my way. I could not even look at them because you could not assume that your date is free. But luckily I had finished three to four projects before getting into this [show]. Also, I was in talks for a couple of projects. But the minute I got to know about Sanjog going off the air, I quickly took them on. I have started shooting and things are fine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, such incidents don’t make the 1920 actor insecure, but he mentions that “it does become a little odd because it’s in someone else’s hand. You feel you are stranded for a bit but you have to quickly move on to the next”.

And this is something Duggal says he has learnt over the years that he has spent in the entertainment industry. “Instead of sitting on one thing and regretting ki, ‘Arrey yaar, ye kya ho gaya’ and procrastinating, it’s best to quickly move forward. And good, bad, ugly... whatever it was, you have already given your best. You can’t be stuck to it. I believe inactivity is fatal. It’s better to be moving forward.”

There’s one more important thing that this he learnt with this show going off air abruptly. “Now, before signing a project, I would need confirmation about whether the series is finite or infinite. If it’s latter, I would need a contract of sorts for at least a year or two,” concludes the actor who has worked across mediums -- in films, OTT and television.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}