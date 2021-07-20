Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rajpal Yadav says he has no regrets about turning down Jethalal’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
tv

Rajpal Yadav says he has no regrets about turning down Jethalal’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Rajpal Yadav, in an interview, was asked about being offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and if he had any regrets about turning it down. Here is how he responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav talked about being offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Rajpal Yadav opened up about turning down the role of Jethalal in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On being asked if he had any regrets about not taking up the show, he said that he had none.

Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which will complete 13 years on television next week. The show, which revolves around the lives of the residents of the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai, premiered on Sony SAB in 2008.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan about whether he had any regrets about not doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rajpal Yadav said, “Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character).”

“Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he said. “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established),” he added.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas, shares pics of her quiet birthday celebrations as she soaks up the sun by a pool

Rajpal is known for his comic roles in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will be seen next in Hungama 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajpal yadav taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah

Related Stories

bollywood

Rajpal Yadav opens up about receiving help from Bollywood during financial crisis: 'The whole world was with me'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
bollywood

Rajpal Yadav on idea of him being paired with Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2: ‘Hungama khada ho jaata’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP