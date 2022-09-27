Raju Srivastava’s family pens thank you note to Amitabh Bachchan for his voice note: ‘Saved your number as Guru ji’

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava’s family shared the first update since his death. Raju died last week after hospitalisation at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a heart attack. His family shared a throwback picture of Raju with Amitabh Bachchan who sent out a special voice note which was played for the comedian while he was in a coma. Also read: Celebs attend Raju Srivastava prayer meet

Raju’s daughter Antara, wrote on behalf of the family, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever. You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru.”

She continued, “Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also. He had saved your number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. You were residing in him.”

Amitabh in a voice note to Raju reportedly said, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." Talking about it, Antara also added, “Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him. My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava , my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava, are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you.”

Earlier, Amitabh had shared Raju’s reaction to his voice note and said that Raju once opened his eyes upon hearing his voice. “They got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition. I did and they played it for him in his state in his ears. On one instance he did open his eye a bit and then, went away. His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us. It was unique, open, frank, and filled with humour. He smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s,” he had revealed.

