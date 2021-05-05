Rakhi Sawant believes she and her family will not contract Covid-19: 'I have Jesus' holy blood in my body'

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths related to the disease, Rakhi Sawant has claimed she cannot contract the virus. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was spotted on a coffee run in Mumbai on Wednesday when she made the claim.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi spoke about the shortage of vaccines and offered to pass on her share of the vaccine to those in need. She then said that she will not contract coronavirus. "Mujhe corona nahi ho sakta, mujhe kabhi nahi hoga, kyunki mere shareer mein mere Yeshu ka pavithra lahoo hai. Isliye mujhe corona aur meri family ko nahi ho sakta (I will not contract corona. I can never get it because I have Jesus' holy blood in my body. That's why me and my family will not contract Covid-19)," she said.

She also sent her condolences to Nikki Tamboli. Her fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant's brother died due to Covid-19 complications. He was 29 years old. Speaking about his demise, Rakhi recalled the times Nikki would talk about her brother in the Bigg Boss house and teared up over the recent turn of events.

Last week, Rakhi reached out to Kangana Ranaut, asking her to help India procure medical resources. "Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people.)," she said.

Kangana was among the finalists of Bigg Boss 14 but opted to exit the show after receiving a cash prize of ₹14 lakhs instead of fighting for the title. She said she was going to use the money to help her mother fight cancer.