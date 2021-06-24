Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant blurts out who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, before show's debut. Watch
tv

Rakhi Sawant blurts out who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, before show's debut. Watch

Rakhi Sawant appeared to reveal the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, ahead of the reality show's premiere. Here's who she said has won this season.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant interacts with the paparazzi outside her gym.

Rakhi Sawant seemingly revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, before the show even begins airing on television. The contestants recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where they were based while shooting the new season of the adventure reality show.

In an interaction with the paparazzi outside her gym on Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant was asked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?"

When the paparazzi prompted her with names, she added, "Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)."

On Tuesday, several Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants such as Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya, also returned to Mumbai on the same day. Nikki Tamboli had returned earlier, and in an interview said that difficulties in her personal life affected her performance on the show. Nikki left for Cape Town just two days after the death of her brother, due to Covid-19 complications. She admitted that she could not deliver her best on the show, as she had in Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 14, was among the finalists. She chose to bow out of the running for the crown and took a 14 lakh buyout. She said that she needed the money to pay for her mother's ongoing cancer treatment.

Also read: Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal welcomes him home after Khatron Ke Khiladi with a masked kiss

Promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have started trickling out, and a recent one showed contestant Nikki Tamboli screaming for her life while performing a task. Host Rohit Shetty gave her the moniker 'cheekhi (screaming) Tamboli'. Another promo showed Arjun crying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant khatron ke khiladi arjun bijlani bigg boss

Related Stories

tv

Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal welcomes him home after Khatron Ke Khiladi with a masked kiss

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:24 PM IST
tv

Nikki Tamboli reveals why her equation with Rahul Vaidya has changed after Khatron Ke Khiladi

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:58 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares video of rider encountering bears in the Nilgiris. Watch

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP