Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss 15 with husband Ritesh in a sehra, touches his feet. Watch

Actor Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 with her husband Ritesh, who stepped inside the house wearing a sehra (headdress worn by the groom). In a new promo that surfaced online, Rakhi standing in front of the camera said, "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I've come along with my husband Ritesh)."

Following this, Rakhi Sawant did a countdown and danced to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from Yaraana (1995) as Ritesh stepped inside the house. Amid the cheering from all the contestants, Rakhi welcomed Ritesh with a puja thali. However, his face was not revealed in the video.

Rakhi told him, "Aapka welcome hai. 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai (You're welcomed here. The police of 12 countries and the entire nation is waiting for you)." Rakhi rephrased a line from the movieDon. She also touched his feet.

It is unclear if Rakhi came as a guest on the show or a wild card contestant. The video also showed Rakhi entering the house with actors Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Earlier, a promo video showed Rakhi crying inside the Bigg Boss house, during her stay in the previous season. In the video, she is also shown inside the confession room, saying, “Mein chahti hun mera husband ek bar sabke saamne aaye. (I want my husband to come in front of everyone just once)."

Another video showed Rakhi saying, “Kab taak karun mein tumhara intezaar (Till when should I wait for you)?" She then adds laughing, "Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15)." She then tells a man, “Chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)” who answers her, “Zaroor (Sure.)”

In 2019, Rakhi had announced that she tied the knot with Ritesh, an NRI, in a private ceremony. She had revealed her bridal look from the wedding but not his pictures. “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married)," SpotBoye reported quoting her.

She had also said, "His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband."

