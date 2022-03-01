Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh warns her against meeting him on any reality show, she says 'stop your drama'

Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh has threatened the actor and said that she should avoid meeting him, especially on a reality show. His threat came after Rakhi spoke about him when asked about rumours of his appearance on Kangana Ranaut's new reality show Lock Upp. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant’s ex Ritesh Singh reacts to rumours of being Bigg Boss cameraman)

Sharing a link of the video and Rakhi Sawant's picture on his Instagram, Ritesh wrote, "Rakhi ji a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga (Please wish that we do not face each other on any reality show. You will fear going on any reality show. I hope you remember what I did to one wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15). So just chill!!"

Rakhi was quick to comment, "Stop your drama. " She also wrote, "Don’t use my picture ok," and posted several angry emojis.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was asked if she watched Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp and she said she did not. She was also asked why Ritesh was not seen on the show. Rakhi said, "He is a fool. He was offered so much money. He only says 'I will not leave my business and go to any show. I am already repenting my Bigg Boss stint'. Imagine, he is saying this to me! That he repents going to Bigg Boss! He was offered so much money, just to make fun of me."

She then added, “Be it my ex-husband, or current husband, no one can make fun of me. Only I can make fun of myself. Can you imagine anyone doing that? I throw a challenge, come and make fun of me. So they (producers of Lock Upp) wanted to get my ex-husband and make fun of me and expose me. Excuse me! He knows very well, if he does anything, I can return the same favour.”

