Rakhi Sawant’s ex Ritesh Singh reacts to rumours of being Bigg Boss' cameraman. Watch

Rakhi Sawant’s ex Ritesh Singh, during a live Instagram chat on Wednesday, responded to a popular conspiracy theory suggesting he is actually a cameraman who worked on Bigg Boss. He also addressed reports that he will be seen as a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

To a person who commented that he is one of the cameramen of Bigg Boss, Ritesh sarcastically said, “Haan yaar, main cameraman hoon. Aur kya bolna chahte ho (Yes, I am a cameraman. Do you have anything else to say)?” He added, “Tumhare kuch bolne se thodi hota hai yaar, cameraman bolo, jo bolo (It is not like you saying something makes it the truth. Call me a cameraman or whatever you like).”

Another person told Ritesh not to trouble Rakhi. With a perplexed look on his face, he replied, “Hain?” He added, “Rakhi ko koi pareshaan kar sakta hai bhala (Can anyone trouble Rakhi)?”

During the interaction, Ritesh also commented on rumours that he has been offered Lock Upp and said that it is not confirmed yet. “Aap usko confirmed news na maane. Definitely, agar main jaaunga toh main announce karunga but abhi kuch confirmed nahi hai (Please don’t treat it as confirmed news. If I go, I will definitely announce it but right now, nothing is confirmed),” he said.

Rakhi and Ritesh tied the knot in 2019 but she kept his identity secret for over two years. He joined her as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. However, there were rumours that she hired him to play her husband on the show.

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh told Hindustan Times in an interview that his marriage with Rakhi was legally invalid as he was still married to his wife Snigdha Priya. A few days after the show came to an end, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and claimed that he left her.

