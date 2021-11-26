Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh seen for the first time on Bigg Boss 15, see pics

Former contestant Rakhi Sawant entered the ongoing season of reality show Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry on Thursday’s episode. The promos of the show have promised that her husband, Ritesh will also accompany Rakhi inside the house this time. In a bunch of new photos from an episode of the show, Ritesh’s face was revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi Sawant with husband Ritesh in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, fans also found screenshots of the new entry on the live feed.

Rakhi has been talking about her husband since 2019 and is expected to introduce him to the world on Friday's episode. One of the fans shared a picture and wrote, “You know what? When it comes to Rakhi we're not sure whether or not this guy is the Real Ritesh the husband of Rakhi. This is what she is - The Rakhi Entertainment Sawant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Indian Express, Rakhi said her husband looks like “Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor”. She said he is “so good looking, educated and rich.”

“I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let’s see how it goes," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a promo for Bigg Boss 15 shared earlier on Friday, Rakhi said, “Kab taak karun mein tumhara intezaar (Till when should I wait for you)?" She then adds laughing, "Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Our wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15)." She then tells a man, “Chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)” who answers her, “Zaroor (Sure.)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 15 with husband Ritesh in sehra, touches his feet. Watch

Rakhi Sawant had announced that she married Ritesh, an NRI, in 2019. She had revealed her bridal look from the wedding but not his pictures. When she came on Bigg Boss 14 as a “challenger” post the mid-season finale, she claimed that her husband did not want to reveal his identity to the world. On some occasions, she said he helped her a lot, financially, and that he was simply not used to public life as she is. On others, she claimed that he cheated on her and was already married when she tied the knot with him.