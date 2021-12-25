Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant's Julie is back on Bigg Boss 15, says she's haunted show for 200 years: 'It used to be just me and Raqesh'
tv

Rakhi Sawant's Julie is back on Bigg Boss 15, says she's haunted show for 200 years: 'It used to be just me and Raqesh'

Rakhi Sawant's scary avatar of a ghost named Julie has returned on Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi first donned the scary look on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant turns Julie in Bigg Boss 15.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant is set to ‘haunt’ the Bigg Boss 15 house with her Julie avatar this season. In a promo clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi can be seen with messed up hair and makeup, as she scared her Bigg Boss housemates.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Colors TV 's official handle captioned it, “Wapis aayi hai Rakhi bann ke Julie. Hai koi unka maqsad ya karna hai unko sirf mazzey aur masti (Rakhi has turned into Julie again. Does she have any objective or does she just want to have fun).”

RELATED STORIES

In the promo, Rakhi says “Julie hun mein (I am Julie).” Shamita Shetty then asks her “Kahan se aayi ho aap? (From where have you come?)” to which Rakhi replies, “Mein yahein rehti hun (I stay here only).” Shamita then asks her “Bigg Boss ke ghar par? Aapko meine pehle bhi dekha hua hai (In Bigg Boss's house? I have seen you before also)."

Rakhi then replies, “200 saal se hun yahan. Tabb yeh sab kuch nahi tha yahan. Yahan per sirf mein or Raqesh they (I am here for the last 200 years. At that time, all this was not here, it was just me and Raqesh here)."

At one point Tejasswi Prakash gets scared of Rakhi's Julie avatar and hides behind a sofa and shouts “Mein ro dungi. Mein kasam se ro dungi (I will cry. I swear I will cry). Please please.” Later, Tejasswi can be heard saying, “Mumma please please chodh do please (Please leave me).”

Read More: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant ‘haunts’ the house as Julie, declares war against Jasmin Bhasin

In Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi used the same tactic when she turned into a ghost named Julie to scare the contestants. 

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15 as a VIP contestant with her husband Ritesh Singh. Ritesh got eliminated from the show last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rakhi sawant rakhi sawant's husband
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP