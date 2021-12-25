Rakhi Sawant's Julie is back on Bigg Boss 15, says she's haunted show for 200 years: 'It used to be just me and Raqesh'

Rakhi Sawant is set to ‘haunt’ the Bigg Boss 15 house with her Julie avatar this season. In a promo clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi can be seen with messed up hair and makeup, as she scared her Bigg Boss housemates.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Colors TV 's official handle captioned it, “Wapis aayi hai Rakhi bann ke Julie. Hai koi unka maqsad ya karna hai unko sirf mazzey aur masti (Rakhi has turned into Julie again. Does she have any objective or does she just want to have fun).”

In the promo, Rakhi says “Julie hun mein (I am Julie).” Shamita Shetty then asks her “Kahan se aayi ho aap? (From where have you come?)” to which Rakhi replies, “Mein yahein rehti hun (I stay here only).” Shamita then asks her “Bigg Boss ke ghar par? Aapko meine pehle bhi dekha hua hai (In Bigg Boss's house? I have seen you before also)."

Rakhi then replies, “200 saal se hun yahan. Tabb yeh sab kuch nahi tha yahan. Yahan per sirf mein or Raqesh they (I am here for the last 200 years. At that time, all this was not here, it was just me and Raqesh here)."

At one point Tejasswi Prakash gets scared of Rakhi's Julie avatar and hides behind a sofa and shouts “Mein ro dungi. Mein kasam se ro dungi (I will cry. I swear I will cry). Please please.” Later, Tejasswi can be heard saying, “Mumma please please chodh do please (Please leave me).”

In Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss OTT, Rakhi used the same tactic when she turned into a ghost named Julie to scare the contestants.

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15 as a VIP contestant with her husband Ritesh Singh. Ritesh got eliminated from the show last week.

