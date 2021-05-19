Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant says her balcony roof fell due to Mumbai rains, she collected water in buckets. Watch video
tv

Rakhi Sawant says her balcony roof fell due to Mumbai rains, she collected water in buckets. Watch video

Rakhi Sawant revealed that the roof of her balcony was broken as heavy rains lashed Mumbai as a result of Cyclone Tauktae. In a video, she also claimed that she had to collect water in buckets as it dripped from the terrace.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant shared her ordeal and revealed that she is very upset.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that the roof of her balcony was brought down on Monday night and that she is extremely upset about it. She shared a video on Instagram Stories in which she can be seen talking to reporters.

In the video, Rakhi is seen standing near a cafe and telling reporters, "Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya (My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now). I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof."

Rakhi was responding to the reporters when asked about the heavy rains and strong winds that lashed Mumbai. Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai with wind speeds of up to 114 kmph, and also caused suspension of flight operations for several hours. Many parts of the city were also flooded.

Also read: The Family Man 2 trailer: Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha in action

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed that his office premises, Janak, were also flooded. He wrote on his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant cyclone tauktae mumbai rains

Related Stories

bollywood

Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:44 AM IST
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:49 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP