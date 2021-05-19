Rakhi Sawant says her balcony roof fell due to Mumbai rains, she collected water in buckets. Watch video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that the roof of her balcony was brought down on Monday night and that she is extremely upset about it. She shared a video on Instagram Stories in which she can be seen talking to reporters.

In the video, Rakhi is seen standing near a cafe and telling reporters, "Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya (My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now). I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof."

Rakhi was responding to the reporters when asked about the heavy rains and strong winds that lashed Mumbai. Cyclone Tauktae battered Mumbai with wind speeds of up to 114 kmph, and also caused suspension of flight operations for several hours. Many parts of the city were also flooded.

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed that his office premises, Janak, were also flooded. He wrote on his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."