Rakhi Sawant says her FIR is not against Adil Khan, calls themselves 'hanso ka joda'

Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:35 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant cleared the misconception around whom she has filed an FIR. She expressed that she has filed it against Sheryln Chopra and not boyfriend Adil Khan while talking to paparazzi. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant has said that she did not file an FIR against her boyfriend Adil Khan. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which she revealed against whom she has filed an FIR while talking with reporters. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 16; says 'Sajid Khan ji se special sawal karungi'. Watch)

In a paparazzo video, Rakhi said, “Police station se bola, kisi senior ne, abhi senior se jaake poochi, woh bolte bhai hume toh malum hi nhi hai (A senior person from the police station said we have no idea).” She asked her lawyer to tell more. She said, “Unhone toh clear yahi bola hume toh iss baare mai pata hi nhi hai, humne toh koi bhi aisi koi news di nhi hai, aise kaise ho sakta hai, hume nhi pata (The person said that he has no idea, we have not given this news, how is this possible, we have no idea).”

Rakhi confessed that she has filed an FIR against Sherlyn Chopra and not Adil Khan. She continued further and said, “Adil aur mera jodo hanso ka joda hai, ishwar ne jiss jode ko banaaya hai, koi insaan mere jode ko todega toh mai usse nhi chordega (We are a pair of swans, God has made this pair, if someone will break our bond, I will not spare that person)." Rakhi's lawyer supported her and reiterated, “Police ne bola ki aisa koi section hi nhi lag sakta, ye toh husband wife ke upar sawal hi nhi uthta aise section ka (Police said such section is not applicable on husband and wife).”

According to news agency ANI, an FIR has been filed against Rakhi for using objectionable video and language during a public conference. She is currently dating Adil Khan.

rakhi sawant's husband rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant's husband rakhi sawant

