Rakhi Sawant to unveil husband Ritesh's identity on Nach Baliye 10? Bigg Boss 14 star says he might visit India
- Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
Through Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant frequently mentioned her mysterious husband's name, Ritesh. While she spoke about her relationship, not once did she put a face to the name. After the reality show ended, she hinted at a possible divorce as well. However, it seems like Rakhi is not only sailing through the marriage but could appear on reality show Nach Baliye 10 with him.
Rakhi has confirmed that she and her husband have been receiving offers to appear together on reality shows. Without mentioning the name of the dance reality show, Rakhi confirmed that the makers are in talks with Ritesh.
"I don't want to disclose much but we have been offered a big reality show together. I won't name the show," she told a leading daily. When asked if it was Nach Baliye 10, Rakhi added, "No comments, I don't want to talk about it much. Things are in the pipeline. The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here."
"Ritesh is planning to come down to India and sort out all the misunderstandings about his first marriage. Things are better between us now," she added.
Rakhi has been busy taking care of her mother Jaya, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Rakhi was among the finalists of Bigg Boss 14 but chose to walk away with a cash price of ₹14 lakh instead of fighting for the title. She revealed she is using the money for her mother's treatment. She has been sharing updates about her mother's health on social media. She even thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and his brother, Sohail, for their emotional and financial support.
