Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 16; says 'Sajid Khan ji se special sawal karungi'. Watch

Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to enter Bigg Boss and ask questions from filmmaker Sajid Khan, who faced allegations of sexual harassment in the past. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which she had a conversation around Sajid Khan and Bigg Boss with reporters. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant calls protests against Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 publicity stunt: 'Woh aatmahatya karlega')

In a paparazzo video, Rakhi responded when reporters asked her if she would enter the Bigg Boss house as a ‘wildcard contestant.' The reporters also said, “aap jaayenge toh dhamaal hoga (If you will go, there will be a lot of entertainment).” Rakhi said, “Toh bolo Bigg Boss waalo ko ki mereko lele mai dhamaal karungi, mai doodh ka doodh paani ka paani karungi (Ask bigg boss to take me, I will entertain and bring out actual facts and truths).” She said in the context of Sajid, who is inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant this year.

She mentioned him in her statement and said, “Sajid Khan ji special sawal karungi mai (will ask special questions from Sajid Khan), jo bhi janta ke saamne hai pochungi (whatever questions the people in general, want to ask), jo sach hai Sajid Khan ji bata denge (Whatever the truth is, Sajid Khan will tell).” She further said, “mujhe pata hai, mera koi hakk nhi banta kissi se sawal karne ka (I know, I don't have the rights to ask questions), but desh ki jaanta janna chahti hai toh mai pochungi, agar bigg boss mujhe lete hai, toh mai entertainer hoon, toh mai definitely entertain karungi andar (if the people want to know, will ask questions if bigg boss invites me, I am entertainer, I will definitely going to entertain inside the house).”

Reacting to the video, one of Rakhi's fans wrote, “Rakhi Sawant is the heart of Bigg Boss.” Another fan commented, “We want Rakhi in @biggboss 16.” Other fan wrote, “Rakhi ajaao yaar maza ajaayega (Rakhi please come, it will be fun).”

In 2018, Sajid's name came up in the Me Too movement after women from the entertainment industry accused him of sexually harassing them. All of the women met the filmmaker on several projects. Later, Sajid had decided to take a 'moral responsibility of stepping down' as director of Housefull 4.

