Rakhi Sawant yet to be accepted by his family, says husband Adil Khan: 'Wo process abhi chal rahi hai'

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan has confirmed that he is married to Rakhi, however, he added that his family is yet to accept her as his wife. Over the past few days, Rakhi and Adil made contradictory statements about their marital life. (Also read: Did Rakhi Sawant change name to Fatima after marriage to Adil Khan?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She claimed that they were married and were going through a rough phase in their relationship. However, Adil first denied marrying Rakhi. Later, he accepted, and even posed with her for the paparazzi.

In a new interview, ETimes quoted Adil as saying, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time." The report also claimed that Adil did had earlier refuted reports of getting married to Rakhi as his family has not “reconciled” with her.

Hours after a picture of Rakhi and Adil holding their marriage certificate leaked online, she posted the image on her Instagram, confirming the marriage. “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon, she also talked to the media and confirmed that they had been married for months now. She said that they married in July 2022 in a secret wedding ceremony.

Last year, Rakhi had told Siddharth Kanan in an interview about Adil's family. "Kuch log unko chadha rahe hain ki 'Rakhi Sawant ko abhi bahu banakar laoge to tumhari behen ki, kaun shaadi karega.' Kya hai ye. Mai Rakhi Sawant, main kya koi terrorist hu? Meri shaadi kyu nhi ho sakti, kya mai koi terrorist hu (Some people say things like 'if you will bring Rakhi as your wife, who will marry your sister.' What is this? Am I some terrorist, why can't I get married)? Why can't his sister get good prospects because of me, relations are anyway made in heaven."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj, and she introduced him to the public on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Later, she called the marriage a mistake, and declared that their marriage was not legal because he was not divorced at the time, and already had a wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON